Grand Marshall Announced for the 2025 Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade

Credit: Courtesy

The Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club is proud to announce Mr. James Marchiando as the Grand Marshall of the 2025 Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade, taking place on Saturday, December 6 at 6:00 p.m. along Hollister Avenue.

Born and raised in the Goleta Valley, Mr. Marchiando is a lifelong resident whose roots run deep in local agriculture and community life. He grew up on a 10-acre lemon ranch on Yaple Avenue and San Marcos Road, originally owned by his mother, a member of the Cavaletto family. A graduate of Goleta Union School, La Colina Junior High, and Santa Barbara High School (Class of 1950), Mr. Marchiando went on to earn a degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1955.

Throughout his life, Mr. Marchiando has been dedicated to farming, family, and community. He helped start a citrus nursery with his brother in 1953, operated a local egg business that supplied many Goleta stores and restaurants, and later transitioned into greenhouse farming.

He had also been an active member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a longtime participant in the local Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Club, showcasing vintage tractors and rope making at Stow House’s Fourth of July celebrations for more than 40 years.

Mr. Marchiando will proudly drive his 19594-30 John Deere tractor during the parade, pulling a 20-foot trailer carrying several of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren – celebrating four generations of local family heritage.

Both the Lions Club and the City of Goleta are thrilled to honor Mr. Marchiando with the well-deserved recognition of Grand Marshall. His life and legacy reflect the heart of what makes up Goleta – family, hard work, and community spirit!

The Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade, presented by Fuel Depot and Elks Lodge, is a cherished community tradition featuring floats, bands, and performances that light up Hollister Avenue from Orange to Kinman. The event also raises funds for the Lions Club’s sight and hearing programs in local schools.

For more information about the parade, participation, sponsorship, or volunteer opportunities, visit http://www.goletaholidayparade.org or email goletaholidayparade@gmail.com.