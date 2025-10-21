Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

As Halloween approaches, the City of Goleta is bringing back temporary parking restrictions in coordination with Isla Vista, UC Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara County. These measures are designed to deter partygoers from parking in Goleta’s neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and to minimize the noise and disturbances experienced by residents.

A temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista has proven successful in previous years in reducing the impacts of unsanctioned Halloween events. After a hiatus in 2023 and 2024, the Goleta City Council approved Resolution No. 25-41 establishing overnight parking restrictions for Halloween 2025 since it is on a Friday this year.

Parking permits are issued for the University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex. The boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east, and Whittier Drive to the south. This area is comprised of an estimated 1,250 dwelling units representing approximately 4,000 residents. Check out our interactive map to confirm if your address is within the boundaries.

Each household will receive two passes in their mailbox by Friday, October 24. The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the vehicle’s driver’s side window during the restricted hours (see below). Signage will be posted on the streets in advance to remind drivers, and electronic message boards will be at several entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods. Vehicles not displaying the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing. While citations are preferred, vehicles may be towed if parked unsafely.

Parking restrictions are for the following date and time:

Friday, October 31, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. through Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7:00 a.m.

The overnight parking restrictions will not affect those visiting Girsh Park over Halloween weekend.

Additionally, City crews will conduct a neighborhood cleanup on the Monday following the restrictions to remove any trash or debris from the streets.

If you reside in the designated area for parking permits and have not received yours, you may pick one up at the City Hall Reception Desk, Monday through Thursday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Please do so before Thursday, October 30th, and be sure to bring proof of address, insurance, or vehicle ownership showing an address within the designated area. If you have questions, please contact the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-961-7554.

For more information go to http://www.CityofGoleta.org/ParkingRestrictions.