New Santa Barbara Trust Company Offers Local, Independent Trust Services

SANTA BARBARA, California – A new trust and fiduciary services firm, the Santa Barbara Trust Company, has opened its doors in downtown Santa Barbara, spearheaded by a team of financial services professionals with extensive ties to the community.

Born from a deep appreciation for the Santa Barbara lifestyle, Santa Barbara Trust Company aims to serve families who share values of personalized service, attention to detail and community-focused living. Whether clients are local or enjoy the Santa Barbara way of life from afar, they are welcomed into a practice founded on respect for history, continuity, family and local connections.

The new firm offers a full suite of services to help clients ensure their long-term goals for their wealth are achieved and that their loved ones are protected. Services include professional execution of trust agreements and agent-for-trustee services, management of revocable and irrevocable family trusts, estate settlement, asset management, custodial services and investment oversight.

Santa Barbara Trust Company is headed by Frank Tabar, Chief Operating Officer. Santa Barbara Trust Company is 100% affiliated with Arlington Financial Advisors. A renowned local financial planning company, Arlington Financial Advisors, has served the Santa Barbara community for over 15 years, managing more than $1 billion in client assets, and supports more than 30 nonprofits and local causes. The company’s team of financial experts have lived, worked and contributed to the Santa Barbara community for years.

“I’m thrilled to launch Santa Barbara Trust Company and bring a truly local, independent option to our community,” said Tabar. “Our team understands the values and traditions that make Santa Barbara unique, and we’re committed to providing families and nonprofits with the personal attention, stability and long-term trust services they deserve.”

A long-time resident of Santa Barbara, Tabar brings an extensive knowledge in trust, wealth management and banking both on the regulation and compliance side as well as front line client service. In addition to his work at Arlington Financial Services, he previously served as senior trust manager at the Santa Barbara Bank and Trust for many years as well as at other organizations such as Citizens Bank of Pasadena, Bank of the West, and Farmers and Merchants Trust Company.

Tabar said the Santa Barbara Trust Company offers a community-based alternative to distant and impersonal financial institutions. As a state-chartered entity, the company meets stringent standards for fiscal stability and institutional longevity, ensuring a lifetime of service for trusts and the families behind them.