I think a case needs to be made for our Western values.

Out West, we don’t go for the stuff that’s happening in Washington right now (and for some of the past actually). We have values out here.

They are American values that are important to each and every family member, each and every rancher, each and every farmer, and each and every citizen. We must find a way to promote those values and try to illustrate to people that those are the values that we want to live by. We don’t want fascism in this country.

We are westerners, we are free.