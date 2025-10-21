SBART Press Luncheon: Celeste Alcaraz and Grant Nelson Honored as Athletes of the Week

The playoff brackets are set for girls’ volleyball and flag football and were a major topic of discussion at Monday’s SBART press luncheon.

As a result of outstanding performances on the field of play, Celeste Alcaraz of Dos Pueblos girls’ golf and Grant Nelson of Dos Pueblos boys’ water polo were recognized as SBART Athletes of the Week.

Alcaraz shot a low score of 40 to earn medalist honors in a win over Santa Barbara, clinching an undefeated Channel League title for the Chargers. She has been the medalist in every Dos Pueblos win this season.

Celeste Alcaraz

Grant Nelson came through in the clutch, scoring both of his team’s overtime goals as Dos Pueblos defeated Buena 14–13 in triple overtime. The victory clinched the regular-season Channel League title for the Chargers and improved their record to 22–4 overall.

CIF Southern Section Girls’ Volleyball Playoff Matchups

In girls’ volleyball, San Marcos High leads the way after a dominant run to an undefeated Channel League title.

The Royals will host Murrieta Valley—the third-place team out of the Southwestern Conference—in their CIF-SS Division 2 playoff opener on Tuesday, October 21, at 6 p.m.

Santa Barbara High finished third in the Channel League and also received a first-round home game in Division 5 against Paraclete, the third-place finisher out of the Camino Real League. That matchup is scheduled for Wednesday at J.R. Richards Gymnasium and begins at 6 p.m.

In Division 6, Bishop Diego (17–12, 1st in Tri-Valley) will host Indio in a Division 6 clash at the Brickhouse on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

The lone local matchup is between Laguna Blanca and Cate in Division 7. The Rams finished third in the Tri-Valley League and will host the Owls, who captured the Frontier League Championship. That game is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Both Dos Pueblos (22–2 overall) and San Marcos (22–3 overall) have qualified for the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs after sharing the Channel League title. The team that emerges as champion from that bracket will be considered the best in Southern California—and perhaps the entire country.

Dos Pueblos is the No. 5 seed in the Southern Section and will host Etiwanda on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Scott O’Leary Stadium. San Marcos, the No. 7 seed, will begin its playoff run on home turf on Wednesday, October 22, against St. Joseph of Lakewood.