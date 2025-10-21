I attended my first protests during the ’60s — for racial equality and the end of the Vietnam War. History shows that those movements were effective.

I have attended many since then, including the No Kings events. It seemed to me that the average age of the people in Alameda Park on Saturday was about 65.

When we oldsters are all dead and gone, today’s younger people will be living in the fascist oligarchy that the people around Trump are creating. More of them need to show up now to prevent that from happening.