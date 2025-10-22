California Poison Control System and Valley Children’s Healthcare Partner Up to Promote “Button” Battery Safety Campaign

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

California Poison Control System (CPCS) and Valley Children’s Healthcare have teamed up to promote a “Button” Battery Safety campaign. Launching during the period of Halloween/National Injury Prevention Day (held November 18), the campaign aims to draw attention to the dangers button batteries pose to children. The two non-profits have developed When Swallowing Hurts: Button Battery Ingestion is a Medical Emergency , which offers resources and information about button batteries. A QR code is also available for quick access to the page.

“Button batteries can release toxic metals and acids that can burn holes in the mouth, throat, airways, stomach, and intestines. Ingesting a button battery is a medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Medical Director for the Fresno/Madera Division of CPCS. “Burns and other injuries can even occur in children who put batteries into their nose and ears.”

The flat, coin-shaped button batteries can be found in many common things such as remotes, car key fobs, and all kinds of toys and pose a big risk for children. When swallowed, button batteries can cause severe chemical burns to internal tissues, leading to serious injury or even death. For an account of what can happen when a child swallows a button battery see Emmett’s Story: The dangers of Button Batteries on the resource page of this campaign.

It’s an unfortunate fact that curious children just can’t resist playing with the shiny, tiny button batteries. As a result, thousands of children swallow the batteries every year, and most have to go to the Emergency Department (ED). The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) reports that children 5 and younger are brought to the ED because of battery-related issues. Button batteries were implicated in nearly 85 percent of the visits (where the battery type was described). Ingestions accounted for 90 percent of the visits, followed by nasal insertions (5.7 percent) and ear insertions (2.5 percent).

What can make it so dangerous is that parents and caregivers don’t always realize that a child has swallowed a button battery. If they suspect that is the case and the child is asymptomatic and stable, they can call CPCS at 1-800-222-1222 to determine the urgency of their need for treatment and the nature of treatment required. If, however, it is certain that the child has ingested a button battery they should be taken to the ED as soon as possible.

Additionally, if the child is at least one-year old they can be given honey to help reduce the extent of esophageal injury (it should not be given to younger children because honey can cause infant botulism). Warm the honey to make it easier to swallow and give about one teaspoon every 15 minutes or so if the child can tolerate it. The honey slows battery injury but doesn’t stop it from happening, treatment will still be needed so parents and caregivers should not delay going to an ED.

However, prevention remains the most critical choice. Here are some tips to help you keep your child safe:

Always supervise children when playing with toys containing button batteries.

Don’t insert or change batteries in front of small children—little, shiny objects are irresistible.

Dispose of expired batteries immediately and safely.

Store replacement batteries well out of reach of children.

Secure battery compartments on all products; if possible select products with battery compartments that open only with a screwdriver or special tool.

If a battery is swallowed or placed in the ear or nose, call CPCS at 1-800-222-1222 immediately.

If you have questions or think your child may have swallowed a button battery, call the CPCS 24-hour hotline at 1-800-222-1222. To learn more about the dangers of button batteries see these CPCS videos: English and Spanish .

