GOLETA, CA, October 22, 2025 – Congratulations to the Goleta School of Ballet for being selected for the City’s Business Recognition Program (Program), honoring the school’s nearly four decades of service to the community and its success as a woman-owned enterprise. An award certificate was formally presented at last night’s October 21 City Council meeting. The Program recognizes establishments that shape Goleta’s identity, strengthen its economy, and enrich the community.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “I am pleased to present the Goleta School of Ballet with its award certificate not only for its longstanding years of service, but also as an inspiring example of a female-led business thriving in Goleta. We are lucky to have so many great businesses right here in Goleta. If you know of one worthy of receiving a Business Recognition Award, please reach out. We can’t wait to see who is next!”

Upon accepting the certificate, Lisa Abshere, the Goleta School of Ballet’s Artistic Director, said, “I am honored and grateful to have the Ballet School in Goleta for 40 years. The best part of this journey has been seeing the students I teach as children grow up to become wonderful students and mentors for the next generation. Thank you for this amazing recognition.”

The Goleta School of Ballet has been a cornerstone of the community since 1986 when it took over a small ballet program at the Goleta Community Center. Over the years the program grew and in 2011, the school moved into its custom-designed studios on Magnolia Avenue in Old Town Goleta, further cementing its roots in the community.

The school’s mission emphasizes both classroom instruction and performance experience for students of all ages and levels. Each year, students take part in classic productions such as The Nutcracker, a February mixed repertory program, and a full-length classical ballet in the spring. Performances have become cherished traditions for Goleta families and beyond.

Community members interested in dance are encouraged to visit the Goleta School of Ballet’s website at http://www.goletaschoolofballet.com and sign up for a class to experience the joy of ballet firsthand.

Nominations are open to the public for Goleta’s Business Recognition Program, and self-nominations are encouraged. Nominations may be submitted at any time through an online form and are intended to be given on a quarterly basis, depending on nominations. Award recipients are selected by City of Goleta staff in consultation with the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. Learn more about the Program here.

