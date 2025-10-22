Lighting It Up Pink: SBWIC Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, October 21, 2025 — Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging Center (SBWIC) is Lighting It Up Pink to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The vibrant pink lighting of the corner of Pueblo and Bath streets symbolizes hope, awareness, and the power of early detection in the fight against breast cancer. As October draws to a close, SBWIC wants to remind everyone that the spotlight on breast screenings should continue all year long.

“Lighting our building in pink is a visible reminder of our shared commitment to advancing breast health and raising awareness about the importance of early detection,” said Dr. Laura Traube, President of Pueblo Radiology Medical Group. “Breast cancer is most treatable when detected early, and we encourage women to make their annual screening a priority.”

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women in the United States, excluding skin cancer, and represents 30% of all new female cancer diagnoses each year. According to the American Cancer Society:

• 316,950 new invasive breast cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2025

• Approximately 42,170 women will die from breast cancer this year

• The average lifetime risk for women in the U.S. is 1 in 8 (13%)

• Incidence rates are rising by 1% per year, and by 1.4% among women under 50

There is reason for optimism: death rates have declined by 44% since 1989, attributed to earlier detection, greater awareness, and advances in treatment. Today, more than 4 million breast cancer survivors live in the United States.

SBWIC is dedicated to empowering women through access and awareness. In California, most women do not need a physician referral to schedule an annual screening mammogram. Insurance plans are required to cover routine screening mammograms every 12 months for women aged 40 and older, without copays or deductibles under the Affordable Care Act. To support access, SBWIC also offers discounted cash-pay rates for screening mammograms and ultrasounds annually throughout October.

“Whether they realize it or not, most women have access to screening options,” said Dr. Traube. “Scheduling a mammogram takes just a few minutes, but it can make a lifetime of difference.”

Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging Center is a partner of Pueblo Radiology Medical Group. Led by a distinguished team of female physicians, SBWIC empowers women to take charge of their health through advanced imaging and personalized care. SBWIC is recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR), a designation that affirms the center’s commitment to delivering essential breast imaging services with the highest standards of safety, quality, and expertise.