Mayor Randy Rowse Declares ‘Mystic Whaler’ the Official Tall Ship of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse officially declared the schooner Mystic Whaler the Official Tall Ship of Santa Barbara during a special ceremony at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club on Sunday, October 12. The pronouncement recognizes the vessel’s significant contributions to the community through its role as a floating classroom and ambassador for maritime heritage.

The mayor’s visit to the Santa Barbara Yacht Club event underscored the city’s commitment to ocean-based education and marine conservation. Mayor Rowse, a longtime advocate for local community organizations, arrived at the club to make the official announcement in front of Mystic Whaler’s friends and supporters.

A Floating Classroom for the Central Coast

The Mystic Whaler is an 110-foot, two-masted schooner built in 1967. It serves as a representation of a 19th-century coastal cargo vessel, blending rich maritime history with modern educational programs. Operated by the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Mystic Ocean Adventures (MOA), the ship provides hands-on, activity-based learning experiences for youth and community members throughout Santa Barbara County.

The MOA mission is to use adventure through sailing and the sea to promote STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) comprehension, environmental stewardship, and social-emotional development. The tall ship provides a unique and inspiring platform for students to practice teamwork, communication, and self-confidence.

The Pronouncement at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club, with its deep roots in the city’s maritime community, provided the perfect backdrop for this historic declaration. Mayor Rowse praised MOA for its work and the Mystic Whaler’s role in connecting local youth to the ocean. The declaration solidifies the ship’s place as a key cultural and educational landmark for the City of Santa Barbara.

The event concluded with wonderful live music in the form of sea chanteys performed by the Ojai-based group The Dead Whales.

Adri Howe