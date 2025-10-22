Organic Soup Kitchen Celebrates 16 Years of Community Nourishment with Holiday Soup Social

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Organic Soup Kitchen invites the Santa Barbara community to join in celebrating its 16th Anniversary at the annual Holiday Soup Social, taking place Thursday, November 13th at 4:00 PM at the Organic Soup Kitchen Distribution Headquarters (126 E Haley St ste A4, Santa Barbara).

Guests will enjoy an Italian-inspired holiday feast paired with local wines and craft beers, and live music by À La Carte Music. The evening will also feature a lively raffle and silent auction showcasing unique gifts and local experiences, all in support of Organic Soup Kitchen’s mission to make organic, nutrient-dense meals accessible to those in need.

“This event is such a special tradition for us,” said Andrea Slaby, Chief Operating Officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “It’s a time to come together, share a meal, and celebrate the compassion and generosity that make our community so unique. Every bowl of soup we serve is made possible because of that collective care.”

Tickets are now available for purchase at

https://paybee.io/in-person-event/osktasting/4

Join us for an evening of warmth, gratitude, and community spirit — because it’s more than a party, it’s a celebration of 16 years of nourishment and hope.