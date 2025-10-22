San Marcos Edges St. Joseph 13-7 in Defensive Battle

A defensive showdown between the San Marcos Royals and St. Joseph of Lakewood ended with the Royals pulling away for a hard-fought 13-7 victory in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 flag football playoffs.

The Royals managed just enough offense from sophomore quarterback Victoria Aldana and senior Peyton Sperling in a tight, low-scoring contest. Credit goes to both defenses, which allowed only one touchdown each.

San Marcos opened the game with an efficient first drive that ended in a Sperling touchdown run straight up the middle. The Royals converted the extra point on a quick dump-off pass to receiver Janelle Capuno, taking an early 7–0 lead.

The Jesters’ first possession was short-lived, but on the Royals’ second drive, St. Joseph’s Brooke Riemersma came up with an interception to halt the momentum. However, the Jesters’ offense stalled again thanks to strong defensive play from Piper Kittle and Rylie Cook of San Marcos.

The first half closed with St. Joseph falling just short of the end zone, missing a golden opportunity to tie the game before halftime.

St. Joseph started the second half with the ball and wasted no time finding the scoreboard. Quarterback Lexi Loya connected on a beautiful deep pass to Jaclynn Brennan to tie the game 7–7, energizing the Jesters’ sideline and crowd.

After both teams traded empty possessions in the third quarter, the San Marcos special teams unit delivered a game-changing play. Following a St. Joseph punt, a well-executed return allowed Aldana to sprint down the left sideline for a huge touchdown. The extra point attempt failed, giving the Royals a 13-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

St. Joseph’s next drive ended on third down when Rio Chesluk snagged her second interception of the night. The Royals couldn’t put together another scoring drive, but their defense held firm, shutting down any hopes of a Jesters comeback.

Finally, quarterback Victoria Aldana sealed the victory by calling her own number, rushing for a first down as time expired. The Royals advanced with a 13-7 win in a gritty defensive battle.