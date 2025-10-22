Santa Barbara County Elections Office Reminds Voters of Ballot Return Options

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland reminds voters that as the Statewide Special Election on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, approaches, there are several convenient ways to return their ballot so it can be counted.

“All registered voters in Santa Barbara County were mailed an official Vote-by-Mail ballot and voting materials in early October,” said Holland. “Now it’s time to return the ballot.”

After marking their selections, voters should seal the ballot in the provided return envelope and sign and date the envelope. “It is critical that the return envelope is signed,” Holland emphasized. “Each ballot signature is cross-checked with the voter’s registration signature to validate the ballot before it is counted.”

Ways to Return a Ballot

By Mail: Ballots may be returned through the United States Postal Service—no postage required—as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, November 4. The U.S. Postal Service encourages voters to mail their ballots early to ensure timely delivery for processing and counting.

At an Official Drop Box: Secure ballot drop boxes are located throughout Santa Barbara County and are available 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day. A complete list of drop box locations is included with each mailed ballot and posted online at sbcvote.com.

Voting In Person

Although all registered voters receive a Vote-by-Mail ballot, those who prefer to vote in person may do so at their assigned polling place on Election Day. There are more than 50 polling places located throughout the county to serve voters on Election Day. Voters can find their polling place by visiting sbcvote.com and entering their residential address.

The Santa Barbara Elections Office at 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara and the Santa Maria branch office at 511 Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria will both serve as full-service polling places on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For More Information

Voters have many pathways for election information. Elections staff are available to help by phone at (800) 722-8683, via the Elections Office website, sbcvote.com, and by email at electionsupport@countyofsb.org.

In addition, the Santa Barbara Elections Office at 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will also be open on. Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.