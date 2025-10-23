Celebrate the Display Debut of the Iconic Santa Barbara Quilt at the Sahyun Genealogical Library

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society and the Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta invite the community to celebrate the debut of the Santa Barbara Quilt on Sunday, October 26, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at the Society’s Sahyun Library, located at 316 Castillo Street in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Quilt, created by members of the Coastal Quilters Guild in 1994, is a vibrant artistic tribute to the Santa Barbara community. Since its creation, the quilt has been featured in several exhibitions, including one at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and another in Paducah, Kentucky, one of the nation’s most renowned quilting destinations.

In 1997, the quilt made its way to Washington, D.C., where it hung proudly in the office of Congressman Walter Capps, and later remained on display throughout Congresswoman Lois Capps’ nearly 20-year tenure. In 2016, the quilt returned to Santa Barbara, appearing in additional quilt shows across the region.

Now, the Santa Barbara Quilt will once again be on public view, this time at the Sahyun Genealogical Library, where it will remain on permanent loan from the Coastal Quilters Guild.

Guests are warmly invited to join the Genealogical Society and the Guild for the quilt’s display debut and light refreshments. Attendance is free, but RSVPs are encouraged at SBGEN.org.

About the Society

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society helps people discover, document, share, and preserve their family histories. An all-volunteer organization, the Society operates a research library with 16,000+ books and a computer lab offering access subscription genealogy websites. Annual memberships start at $40. Learn more and join today at SBGen.org.