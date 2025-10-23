Cox Mobile Launches Second Annual Phone Case Design Contest for Boys & Girls Clubs of America Teens

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Oct. 23, 2025 – Cox Mobile, Cox Communications’ mobile phone service, announced today the start of its annual phone case design contest in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

High school Club members in Cox markets across the nation are encouraged to submit an original phone case design that captures their vision of “A World Within Reach: Future Icons.” The winning case design will be brought to life, with cases donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support its mission. The contest is open now until November 14. Following this date, 22 nationwide finalists will be announced in early 2026 and awarded with technology packages.

Why It Matters

More than a creative challenge, the contest is a launchpad for life-changing opportunities. Through two $25,000 scholarships, Cox Mobile is helping high school Club members turn dreams into reality, whether that means becoming a forensic scientist, an artist, an engineer, or a future icon in their own right.

Last year Analycia C., representing United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County’s Westside Unit was recognized as a national finalist.

Analycia’s design highlights “The big picture about this phone case is the world is yours. Whatever you put in your mind you can accomplish, you can reach for the stars.”

This year, Cox Mobile has doubled down on its commitment to youth empowerment by increasing the Fan Favorite scholarship to match the Grand Prize—a $25,000 scholarship for both winners.

“I’ve always dreamed of becoming a forensic scientist, and the scholarship from Cox Mobile is helping me take the first steps toward that goal,” said Gracie A., last year’s inaugural Cox Mobile Phone Case Design Contest Grand Prize Winner. “This contest gave me a chance to share my creativity and be seen—not just as an artist, but as someone with a dream worth investing in. I know so many other teens who have big goals but don’t always have the resources to chase them. This opportunity can change that—as it has for me.”

In addition to the scholarships, winners will receive tech grants for their local Clubs, extending the impact beyond the individual to benefit entire communities. By combining creativity, connectivity, and opportunity, Cox Mobile and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are helping teens unlock their potential and build brighter futures. How The Contest Works This year, the contest celebrates how connectivity puts the world within reach for teen Club members, specifically for their future career aspirations. Eligible Club members in grades 9 – 12 entering the contest can use creative mediums to express what they see, believe or feel when dreaming about their futures.

“The Cox Mobile Phone Case Design Contest is a fantastic outlet for self-expression for our local Boys & Girls Clubs members,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, market vice president at Cox Communications. “This contest helps the next generation of future leaders find their voice and a chance at a scholarship that will significantly impact their post-high school academic pursuits.”

The Bottom Line: Connectivity Changes Lives

Mario Lopez, a Boys & Girls Clubs alumnus, is returning to help judge this year’s contest.

“Just like art, digital connectivity is a tool that empowers today’s teens to express themselves, feel a sense of belonging, and explore new opportunities for learning and growth,” said Lopez. “As we enter the second year of this contest, it’s inspiring to see how creativity can spark confidence and help shape the future for younger generations.”

“Our decades-long partnership with Cox is rooted in a shared belief: that investing in young people transforms lives and communities,” said Lisa Anastasi, EVP Chief Development & External Relations Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “This contest is a powerful example of how creativity, connectivity, and opportunity can come together to prepare America’s Club kids to become the next generation of leaders, innovators and creators.”

For more information about Cox Mobile’s phone case design contest, visit http://www.cox.com/phonecasecontest.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we own network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Our fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. We’re the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta.

Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.