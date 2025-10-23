USPS is Looking for Class A Truck Drivers, Automotive Technicians and More

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – The U.S. Postal Service is hosting free hiring events on November 7 and November 8, for positions in the Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties to help future employees create their online profile and immediately start applying for postal positions.

As part of its innovative 10-year transformation and modernization plan, the Postal Service aims to build a more stable and empowered workforce. Postal employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.

If you know your way around a vehicle (or know someone who does), you can diagnose and complete complex repairs & maintenance, then applying for our driver and automotive positions could be your start to a new career with the Postal Service.

In-person hiring events at the following locations:

Friday, November 7, 2025



Santa Barbara – Ellwood Post Office

400 Storke Road

Goleta, CA 93118

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm PDT

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Goleta Post Office

130 S Patterson Avenue

Goleta, CA 93111

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm PDT



All applicants must be 18 years or older to apply, must pass drug screening, a criminal background investigation and have an exam requirement. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license, a two-year clean driving history, and U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status.

The Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.

The Postal Service offers a comprehensive benefits package which includes medical, dental, and vision as well as the ability to accrue vacation and sick leave; see online job announcements for full details.

Each position requires examination requirements depending on the position; review job announcements for full details.

At the time of appointment, applicants must have a valid driver’s license from the state in which they live.

Qualified applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening to meet the U.S. Postal Service’s requirement to be drug free. Applicants must also be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status.