Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Halloween Trick-or-Treat & Decor Contest

Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready for halloween fun downtown! This Saturday, October 25th from 3-6 PM, bring your little ghouls, goblins, witches, and superheroes to join in on a spooktacular celebration in the heart of the city. 80+ downtown businesses marked with blue “Trick-or-Treat” signs are participating in this exciting kid-friendly event. This free, family-friendly event offers a safe and fun way to experience Halloween while supporting local businesses. Costumes are highly encouraged.

A map of participating businesses can be foundhere.

Below is a list of participating businesses signed up: 805 Boba, 805 University, Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors, Above & Beyond Body Arts, Ace of Fadez Barbershop, Anatola, Art & Soul, Art Essentials, Asher Market, Aveda, Bath & Body Works, Blue Owl, Bonika Boutique, Bungalow West, Cali-Forno Pizzeria, California Pizza Kitchen, CANVAS, Center Stage Theater, Chicken Little, Crossroads Trading Co, Eureka!, Evaluz Design, Favorites Vintage & Recycled Clothing, Float Luxury Spa, Galanga Thai Restaurant, GAP, GAP Kids, Gracie Barra Jiu Jitsu, Hollister, Hotel Santa Barbara, Inspire, iProtech, Kariella, Layla Threading, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant & Take Out, M.Sky, M.Special Brewing Co., McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Metro Entertainment, Miss Behavin’, Mister Softee, Museum of Contemporary Art, Namaste, Neez Goodz, O’ My Sole, opal restaurant and bar, Pacsun, Paloma, Panda Express, Poke House, Pressed Juicery, Pura Vida Coffee, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara Pizza House, Santa Barbara Public Market, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, SB Sweets/EL CHISME, SB Urban Flea Market, SB Urban Flea Market, Seaside Makers, Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery, Skechers, Slice of Light Gallery, Solstice Sunglasses Boutique, State Street Axe Club, Susan Quinlan Doll & Teddy Bear Museum & Library, Sweet Creams, T-Mobile, Te Amo Jewelers, The eddy, The Granada Theatre (Box office), The Painted Cabernet, The Red Piano, The Yes Store, Tokyo Japanese Lifestyle, Tondi Gelato, Victoria’s Secret, Viva Santa Barbara, WorkZones, World Market, World of Magic, Zitzilin Imports, Zoë Bikini

But the Halloween fun doesn’t stop there! Don’t miss out on the Downtown Halloween Decor Contest, where participating businesses will transform their storefronts into spooky, whimsical, and creative displays. Judging will take place on Friday, October 24, so take a stroll downtown to admire the eerie and festive decorations. Winners will be awarded prizes for the best-decorated storefronts! To find out about other happenings around downtown, sign-up for our newsletter here

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.