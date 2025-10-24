CommUnify’s “Off the Record” Event Returns with Local Actors Julia Louis-Drefus, Jane Lynch, and Brad Hall

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHO: CommUnify

WHAT: “Off The Record: Laugher Connects Us All” featuring Julia Louis-Drefus, Jane Lynch, and Brad Hall, moderated by Dante Di Loreto

WHEN: Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm

WHERE: The Lobero Theatre, 33 East Canon Perdido Santa Barbara, California 93103

WHY: To raise funds in support of CommUnify’s programs and services

Tickets are now on sale for Off the Record: Laughter Connects Us All featuring Santa Barbara residents Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld, Veep, The New Adventures of Old Christine), Jane Lynch (Glee, Only Murders in the Building, Criminal Minds, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Brad Hall (Saturday Night Live, The Single Guy, Brooklyn Bridge) in a conversation about having a career in comedy, and how comedy connects us all. Off The Record will be moderated by television producer Dante Di Loreto (Fellow Travelers, American Horror Story, Glee). This talented group of Santa Barbara residents have collectively won 18 Emmys, 11 SAG awards, and 2 Golden Globes, in addition to numerous other nominations and accolades. They’ll share stories about their life in the arts, the unexpected twists in their careers, and the importance of creating community along the way. This one-of-a-kind event promises plenty of laughs, insight, and a rare behind-the-scenes look at life in Hollywood. Laughter connects us all, and couldn’t we all use a good laugh right now?!

Tickets are available at: https://www.lobero.org/events/off-the-record/. There are four tiers of ticket pricing for this intimate event: General Admission – $79 and $99; Preferred Seating – $129; and Preferred Seating and Meet & Greet – $500. All tickets include a per-ticket Lobero facility fee and tickets purchased online or by phone are subject to a web/phone order fee of $3.00 per ticket. To avoid this fee, tickets can be purchased in person at the box office.

Please contact Joni Kelly at CommUnify at 805-886-1869 or via email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org for more information about CommUnify’s Off The Record event.

About CommUnify

Incorporated as a private nonprofit organization in 1967, CommUnify serves 7,000-10,000 of Santa Barbara County’s most vulnerable children, families, teens, and seniors each year. CommUnify currently operates 20 Head Start and Early Head Start campuses and provides 16 other programs that address the complex causes of poverty, including Seniors Safe at Home, Family Wellness, Weatherization Services, and Utility Bill Assistance, among others. CommUnify also operates the Santa Barbara County 211 HelpLine which provides confidential information and referrals to free services 24/7 in over 150 languages. CommUnify has offices in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria, and has a true north and south county presence. CommUnify is committed to being a leader in alleviating poverty and providing our neighbors with the stability they need to become healthy, educated, and self-sufficient members of our community. CommUnify is sustained by support from individuals, family and corporate foundations, and government grants. Visit http://www.CommUnifySB.org for more information.