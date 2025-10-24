Dive Into Whale Trivia with SBMM Celebrating the 2nd Anniversary of Santa Barbara’s Whale Heritage Area

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) invites ocean lovers, trivia buffs, and brewery regulars to make a splash at Whale Trivia Night on Thursday, November 13, at 7:00 p.m. at Night Lizard Brewing Company (607 State Street) in downtown Santa Barbara. The evening will also celebrate the second anniversary of Santa Barbara’s Whale Heritage Area designation. In honor of this milestone, Night Lizard will be tapping a limited-release “whale” craft brew, created specially for the occasion. As always, $1 from every pint sold that evening will be donated back to SBMM.

From blue whale superpowers to humpback song, migration routes to marine stewardship, this lively, ocean-themed evening will spotlight the giants of our coast—and the science, culture, and conservation stories that surround them. Whether you’re a seasoned cetacean superfan or just want to learn more about whales, come test your knowledge, learn a few “fin-tastic” facts, and enjoy a friendly competition with your crew.

Trivia Night Highlights

Multiple rounds ofwhale-themed questions (all levels welcome)





Prizes for top teams and standout players





SBMM giveaways & swag





Special “whale” craft brew release at Night Lizard (plus the full tap list)





$1 per pint donated to SBMM





Tie-in to SBMM’s family-favorite exhibit “Whales Are Superheroes!”





“Whales captivate our imaginations—and connect us to the health of the entire ocean,” said Lis Perry, SBMM Director of Education. “Whale Trivia is a fun, accessible way to bring science and stewardship to the community. You’ll laugh, learn, and leave with a deeper appreciation for these incredible animals.”

How to Participate

Free and open to the public; no registration required—just show up ready to play.





Teams and solo players welcome; arrive a bit early to grab a table and form your pod.





SBMM’s community trivia nights blend education and entertainment to spark curiosity about the Santa Barbara Channel and beyond. Proceeds from on-site donations help support SBMM’s exhibits and youth education programs serving students across Santa Barbara County.

About SBMM

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum opened in 2000 and is celebrating 25 years of preserving and sharing the maritime history and human connection to the Santa Barbara Channel. Through dynamic exhibitions, hands-on education, and community events, SBMM inspires stewardship of our coastline and ocean ecosystems. Learn more at sbmm.org and follow @sbmaritimemuseum.