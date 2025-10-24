Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, October 24, 2025 – The City’s Affordable Housing staff is hosting a free virtual Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, November 5 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. to answer your questions about tenant protections in Goleta. The Tenant Protections Ordinance, in Chapter 8.19 of the Goleta Municipal Code, outlines requirements for rental units in the City, including mandatory lease offers, possible reasons for eviction, required noticing and relocation payments, and anti-harassment provisions.

The Lunch & Learn will consist of a presentation from staff outlining the ordinance and recent amendments, followed by a Q&A session where attendees can have their questions answered. If you have questions or want to learn more about the Tenant Protections Ordinance, now is your chance! The presentation will cover the following:



Just Cause requirements for termination of tenancy

Noticing requirements

Relocation assistance

“Early Tenant Alert Notice” (optional)

Tenant anti-harassment

One-year leases

Right of First Refusal to re-rent after a Substantial Remodel

Register today to join the conversation! After registering you will receive an email with the Zoom link.

To learn more about Goleta’s Tenant Protections, and to read the full ordinance, please visit https://www.cityofgoleta.org/TenantProtections.