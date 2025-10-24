Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Solvang, CA October 22, 2025— The Los Padres National Forest is planning to begin prescribed fire operations this week, pending all required approvals. We estimate this work to continue through the winter as weather conditions allow. We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires.

Pile burning is currently planned for areas around recreation and administrative sites like campgrounds, day use areas, and USDA-Forest Service facilities. No area closures are currently anticipated. Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. For more detailed information about air quality, go to AirNow online or download the app. When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights when you encounter smoke on the road.

Conditions will be re-evaluated in the hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled.

Stay informed about the specific locations of scheduled prescribed fires through the forest social media channels. We will notify county emergency management officials when burning begins.

