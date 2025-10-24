MOVE Santa Barbara County to Distribute Hundreds of Free Bicycle Lights 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — [October 21, 2025] — MOVE Santa Barbara County is resurrecting its annual Iluminando La Noche (Light Up the Night) campaign. From Monday, November 3 through Friday, November 7, 2025, MOVE will host evening events across the South Coast to distribute hundreds of free rechargeable bicycle lights to cyclists who need them most.

“As daylight hours shrink, riding without lights becomes a serious hazard,” said Rick Wayman, Interim Executive Director of MOVE Santa Barbara County. “Biking with lights saves lives, and we’re proud to serve our community in this way. To get your set of lights, come out to one of our distribution events. Please bring your bike so we can install them for you on the spot.”

During each night’s event (starting at 5:00 PM), volunteers will help install the lights, offer quick safety tips, and share information about Bici Centro, MOVE’s DIY community bike repair shop at 434 Olive Street in Santa Barbara.

MOVE Santa Barbara County underscores that proper lighting isn’t optional — it’s a fundamental safety measure. Well-mounted, maintained bike lights help others see cyclists sooner, reduce collision risk, and contribute directly to safer riding conditions for low-light hours.

WHEN & WHERE

All events begin at 5:00 PM:

Monday, Nov 3 – Eastside (Milpas & Cota)

Tuesday, Nov 4 – Downtown (State & Ortega)

Wednesday, Nov 5 – Westside (Micheltorena & San Andres)

Thursday, Nov 6 – Carpinteria (Linden & Carpinteria) and Isla Vista (Isla Vista School)

Friday, Nov 7 – Goleta (5679 Hollister Ave)

LEARN MORE

Learn about Bici Centro and MOVE’s mission: movesbcounty.org/community-bike-shops-bici-centro