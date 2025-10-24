Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 23, 2025

On 10/23/25 at 1415 hours, Santa Barbara Police Officers were in the area of State St. and Cota St. conducting an unrelated investigation. While they were there, they witnessed one male intentionally bump and forcefully shove another male. The officers immediately intervened to de-escalate the situation.

The suspect in this case was 47-year-old Christian DeCoster. DeCoster refused to cooperate with the officer’s detention. Officers placed Decoster under arrest for the witnessed battery and resisting officers. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

This incident appears to be isolated to the two involved individuals. There are no safety concerns at this time.