Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is proud to unveil a new exhibit featuring an autographed surfboard from the 2008 world premiere of Bustin’ Down the Door—the acclaimed surf documentary narrated by Edward Norton and directed by Jeremy Gosch. The film had its debut at the Santa Barbara International Film Festivalon January 27, 2008, at the Arlington Theatre, followed by an after-party at SBMM, where the surfboard was signed.

Shaped by Al Merrick of Channel Islands Surfboards, the board bears the signatures of:

Ian “Kanga” Cairns — 1973 Smirnoff Pro Champion (pre-professional era)

— 1973 Smirnoff Pro Champion (pre-professional era) Peter “PT” Townend — 1976 International Professional Surfers (IPS) World Champion

— 1976 International Professional Surfers (IPS) World Champion Shaun Tomson — 1977 International Professional Surfers (IPS) World Champion

— 1977 International Professional Surfers (IPS) World Champion Wayne “Rabbit” Bartholomew — 1978 International Professional Surfers (IPS) World Champion

— 1978 International Professional Surfers (IPS) World Champion Mark “MR” Richards — 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982 International Professional Surfers (IPS) World Champion

Bustin’ Down the Door chronicles the surfing revolution of 1975, when groundbreaking Australian and South African surfers challenged the status quo in Hawai‘i—reshaping competition, culture, and the industry itself. “This surfboard is more than a collectible—it’s a piece of living surfing history,” said Greg Gorga, executive director of SBMM. “With the signatures of five world champions on an Al Merrick shape, and a direct link to the film premiere here in Santa Barbara, the board captures the spirit of innovation, risk, and community that defines our coastal story.”

Why this board matters

Historic moment: Direct connection to the 2008 SBIFF world premiere and to SBMM’s role in celebrating surf culture.

Direct connection to the 2008 SBIFF world premiere and to SBMM’s role in celebrating surf culture. Icons united: Five champions whose performances, designs, and leadership shaped modern professional surfing.

Five champions whose performances, designs, and leadership shaped modern professional surfing. Local craftsmanship: A Channel Islands Surfboards shape by Santa Barbara’s own Al Merrick, a global force in surfboard design.

About the signers

Wayne “Rabbit” Bartholomew burst onto the international scene in 1975, inspiring the original “Bustin’ Down the Door” article (Surfer Magazine, 1976) and earning the 1978 world title.

burst onto the international scene in 1975, inspiring the original “Bustin’ Down the Door” article (Surfer Magazine, 1976) and earning the 1978 world title. Mark “MR” Richards redefined performance surfing on the North Shore, and developed a revolutionary winged swallow twin-fin (1976) – the wing (a small cutaway in the outline) and swallow tail add bite and pivot, giving the twin fin more control, which is key to the speed and carving style that helped him win four straight world titles (1979–1982).

redefined performance surfing on the North Shore, and developed a revolutionary winged swallow twin-fin (1976) – the wing (a small cutaway in the outline) and swallow tail add bite and pivot, giving the twin fin more control, which is key to the speed and carving style that helped him win four straight world titles (1979–1982). Shaun Tomson , famed for innovative tube-riding (also called getting “barreled,”) when a surfer rides inside the hollow, spinning part of a breaking wave—the cylindrical space under the lip as it throws forward. It is considered the pinnacle of surfing because the rider must match the wave’s speed, choose a precise line along the face, and use subtle stalling and pumping to stay in the pocket while the lip pitches overhead. He became South Africa’s most successful surfer, winning the Gunston 500 six times and the 1977 world title.

, famed for innovative tube-riding (also called getting “barreled,”) when a surfer rides inside the hollow, spinning part of a breaking wave—the cylindrical space under the lip as it throws forward. It is considered the pinnacle of surfing because the rider must match the wave’s speed, choose a precise line along the face, and use subtle stalling and pumping to stay in the pocket while the lip pitches overhead. He became South Africa’s most successful surfer, winning the Gunston 500 six times and the 1977 world title. Ian “Kanga” Cairns earned multiple Hall of Fame honors because he was both an elite competitor and a key architect of modern pro surfing. As a big-wave “power” surfer, he won major events (e.g., 1973 Smirnoff Pro) and dominated Hawaii’s North Shore; as a builder, he helped found and lead the International Professional Surfers/Association of Surfing Professionals system that became today’s world tour, plus youth pathways like NSSA—shaping how the sport is organized and judged. That dual impact is why he’s in the Western Australian Hall of Champions (1990), the Australian Surfing Hall of Fame (1993), the Surfing Walk of Fame (Huntington Beach, 2010), and the Surfers’ Hall of Fame (Huntington Beach, 2010).

earned multiple Hall of Fame honors because he was both an elite competitor and a key architect of modern pro surfing. As a big-wave “power” surfer, he won major events (e.g., 1973 Smirnoff Pro) and dominated Hawaii’s North Shore; as a builder, he helped found and lead the International Professional Surfers/Association of Surfing Professionals system that became today’s world tour, plus youth pathways like NSSA—shaping how the sport is organized and judged. That dual impact is why he’s in the Western Australian Hall of Champions (1990), the Australian Surfing Hall of Fame (1993), the Surfing Walk of Fame (Huntington Beach, 2010), and the Surfers’ Hall of Fame (Huntington Beach, 2010). Peter “PT” Townend, among the best of the 1970s–80s, became the first International Professional Surfers/Association of Surfing Professionals World Champion (1976) and continued shaping the sport through competition and board design.

This special acquisition is a gift from Gary Simpson in honor of Executive Director Greg Gorga. The exhibit furthers SBMM’s commitment to interpreting the region’s maritime history and Southern California surf culture.

Visit

The autographed Bustin’ Down the Door surfboard is now on view at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, located at 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA. For hours, tickets, and related programming, visit sbmm.org or follow @sbmaritimemuseum.

About SBMM

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents the maritime history and human connection to the Santa Barbara Channel through dynamic exhibits, education programs, and community events— inspiring stewardship of our coastline and ocean ecosystems.