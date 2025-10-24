Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Wednesday 10/29 6-8:30pm Beach House, 10 State St

Join us Wednesday 10/29 6-8:30 pm at SurfnWear Beach House for the Toes In The Cove, Kick Off Party. Come see the event schedule and heats, enjoy Live music by The Surfer Joe Band, FREE taco truck, drinks and raffle all supporting Surf Happens Foundation. Also enjoy the multi media magic of the evening featuring video and slide show highlights from the 2024 event with images by Dom Stone, Video by Jason Baffa and edit by Jenny David Films. We will also be celebrating one of the iconic members of our community Heather Hudson who is receiving the 2025 Roger Nance Ohana Award followed by a screening of her film “Women and the Waves 2”. Come enjoy and celebrate our eclectic and one of a kind longboard community.



If you want to get some shopping done, or peruse the Santa Barbara Surf Museum arrive early as the shop and museum close at 6pm for this after hours event!

Schedule of the night

6-8:30 pm Heats, schedule, and event status will be posted

5:45-6:45 The Surfer Joe Band Music

5:45-7pm Tacos and Drinks

6:45-6:55 welcome and introduction

6:55-7:10 Raffle

7:10-7:25 2025 Roger Nance Ohana Award – Slide Show/ Video

7:25-8:08 The Women And The Waves 2

8:10-8:30 The Surfer Joe Band / TITC Highlight Photos & Video

Film Screening: Women and the Waves 2

The Women and the Waves 2 is a documentary surf film that celebrates

women and their unique approach to surfing and life. The film looks at the state

of surfing today from a feminine perspective and features positive role models

who give back to people and the planet.

Watch The Trailer