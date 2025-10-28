Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA—October 28, 2025—Cottage Cardiology Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of two new cardiology specialists to its growing team, Dr. Elizabeth J. Hutchins, a board-certified cardiologist specializing in cardio-oncology, and Dr. Chee Yuan Ng, a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist. Their addition further broadens the clinic’s specialized cardiovascular services for patients across the Central Coast.

Elizabeth J. Hutchins, MD, MS – Cardio-Oncology

Dr. Hutchins is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in adult comprehensive echocardiography and internal medicine and specializes in cardio-oncology. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons and a Master of Science in Clinical and Molecular Nutrition from Columbia University’s Institute of Human Nutrition. Dr. Hutchins completed her internal medicine residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and fellowship training in cardiovascular medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she also served as Chief Fellow.

Her clinical and research interests include cardio-oncology, cardiac imaging and the use of artificial intelligence and informatics to enhance cardiovascular care. Dr. Hutchins has authored peer-reviewed publications and presented research at national cardiology conferences.

Chee Yuan Ng, MD – Cardiac Electrophysiology

Dr. Ng is a board-certified specialist in clinical cardiac electrophysiology and cardiovascular medicine, with expertise in diagnosing and treating complex heart rhythm disorders. He earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, after completing his preclinical studies at the International Medical University in Malaysia. Dr. Ng completed his residency in internal medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the UCLA School of Medicine, followed by fellowship training in cardiovascular disease at Loma Linda University Medical Center and in clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Before joining Cottage Health, Dr. Ng practiced at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he performed advanced cardiac electrophysiology procedures. His expertise includes the implantation of cardiac electronic devices, conduction system pacing, left atrial appendage occlusion and complex ablations for atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia—both endocardial and epicardial. Dr. Ng’s clinical and research interests center on conduction system pacing, as well as the prevention of atrial fibrillation and sudden cardiac death.

Both physicians join an established team of board-certified cardiologists who offer comprehensive cardiology care, including evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and disease management. Specialists at thisclinic include Drs. Bina Ahmed, Vishal Goyal, Alexander Hardwick, Sanjay Kumar and nurse practitioner, Holly Romine.

For appointments at Cottage Cardiology Clinic, call 805-324-9707 or visit cottagehealth.org/heart.

