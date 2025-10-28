Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Responds to Federal Shutdown and CalFresh Benefit Disruption

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA – Starting November 1, CalFresh (SNAP) benefits will be abruptly cut off for more than 55,000 Santa Barbara County residents. As the federal government shutdown persists, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has launched an emergency response to help protect local families from the impact of missed paychecks and suspended food assistance.

To meet the anticipated surge in need, the Foodbank will increase food supplies by 10 to 15 percent in targeted areas. The organization is expanding programs that serve children and families, enhancing support for students and older adults, and strengthening home-delivery options for those with limited mobility or disabilities to ensure continued access to nutritious food for all residents.

The Foodbank has designated CalFoods emergency funds to purchase high-demand items, including eggs, bread, and culturally preferred foods. However, using these funds now to meet immediate needs will limit what can be drawn upon later in the fiscal year.

The Foodbank also began supporting federal employees affected by the shutdown on October 23, providing food for distributions at Vandenberg Space Force Base and staple grocery items to TSA employees in both North and South County.

It is important to understand who depends on CalFresh. These are not strangers or outsiders. They are neighbors, coworkers, students, and grandparents striving to make ends meet as the cost of living and food prices reach record highs. In Santa Barbara County, nearly half of CalFresh recipients are children, more than one in five are older adults living on fixed incomes, and roughly one in four are young adults or college students balancing school, work, and rising costs. Many others are adults with disabilities who face barriers to employment and transportation.

When CalFresh benefits end, these households immediately lose access to food at home. It is not a question of convenience but a question of whether there will be a meal on the table.

The Foodbank is calling on the community to act:

Donate: Every dollar helps provide fresh, healthy food to neighbors in need.

Volunteer: Help families across the county.

Help families across the county. Spread the word: Share updates so that those who need support know where to find help.

Anyone in need of food can view Foodbank’s current distribution schedule at FoodbankSBC.org

To learn more or get involved, visithttp://www.foodbanksbc.org

About the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County transforms hunger into health by providing nutritious food, education, and resources to residents throughout the county. We serve 1 in 3 Santa Barbara County neighbors, distribute over 12 million pounds of food yearly, and work with more than 200 partners and programs to build food security and resilience across Santa Barbara County.

For more information, visit http://www.FoodbankSBC.org.