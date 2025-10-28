In the Spotlight: Exceptional Santa Barbara County Educators Recognized at 12th Annual “A Salute to Teachers” Gala

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – Celebrating their outstanding commitment to students and public education, eight inspiring educators took center stage at the 12th annual A Salute to Teachers gala on October 25, 2025 at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito.

Presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications, the event honored the following individuals for their outstanding contributions to the teaching profession:

2026 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year: Natalie Wilkes – Monte Vista Elementary School, Hope Elementary School District

2026 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year: Sara Di Salvo – Cold Spring School, Cold Spring School District

2026 Distinguished New Educators: Alondra Barrueta-Novoa – Santa Maria High School, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Emily Garcia – Carpinteria High School, Carpinteria Unified School District Gloria S. Sevilla – Taylor Elementary School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

2026 Distinguished Mentors: Nicole Caiazza – La Cumbre Junior High School, Santa Barbara Unified School District Wendy Culver – Clarence Ruth School, Lompoc Unified School District Amanda Wildhagen – Fairlawn Elementary School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District



Learn more about the honorees HERE.

Emceed by actor, philanthropist, and local resident Duane Henry, the evening featured video tributes spotlighting each honoree in their classroom, student performances from Sing! children’s choir, including their newest ensemble, the Riviera Singers. Following the program, the more than 320 event attendees enjoyed an elegant dinner and dancing in the Music Academy’s historic Marilyn Horne Main House.

In her comments, 2026 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year Natalie Wilkes shared with the crowd that a teacher’s own challenges and life experiences often become the bridge that connects them to their students: “After 15 years in this job, I think it’s finally come to me. Education needs you because of the things that were hard for you when you were a student. For me, it was reading. For some, maybe it was math, or science, or even a passion that wasn’t yet given space in the classroom. Whatever it is, each teacher’s unique journey and self-awareness make them vital to this profession we love.”

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido acknowledged the honorees and those who support them, saying: “To our eight outstanding teachers: Thank you. We see you. We believe in you. We respect and value you – and we salute you for the dedication, creativity, and lasting impact you have on students and families across our county. To our business partners and everyone here this evening: thank you for your support in honoring our educators, for helping us elevate the profession of education, and for demonstrating to our community how deeply teachers matter.”

Kirsten McLaughlin, Market Vice President for Cox Communications in Santa Barbara, remarked, “On behalf of Cox Communications and our commercial division Cox Business, we send our deepest congratulations to this year’s honorees for their incredible dedication to shaping the future of Santa Barbara County. It is always inspiring and a privilege to be part of such an amazing event.”

The Santa Barbara County Education Office is grateful to the following business partners for their support of this event:

Founding Co-Sponsor

Cox Communications

Valedictorian Sponsors

Driscoll’s, Fielding Graduate University, Melfred Borzall, Noozhawk, Ramsey Asphalt Construction, Santa Barbara Bowl

Salutatorian Sponsor

Chevron, Sable Offshore, Southwest Airlines

Honor Roll Sponsors

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo (AALRR); Cox Business; Granite Construction; Griffith & Thornburgh, LLP; Montecito Bank & Trust; Santa Barbara Education Foundation; Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union; Seasons Catering; Solomon Hills; Southern California Edison

Teacher’s Pet Sponsors

Allan Hancock College Foundation, Amazon, California State University Channel Islands, Condor Express, Cottage Health, Crushcakes & Cafe, Draughtsmen Aleworks, Fess Parker Winery, Good Land Wine Shop and Bar, Grassini, Hilton Garden Inn, Mechanics Bank, Meritage Wine Market, Mountain Air Sports, Por La Mar Nursery, Rancho Sisquoc Winery, Riboli Family Wines, Santa Barbara Adventure Company, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Natural History Museum/Sea Center, Santa Barbara Sea Landing, Santa Barbara Zoo, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Simple Cafe, The Dirty Dog, The Upham Hotel & Bungalows, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Ventura Rental, Weiser & Grant Dentistry, Yellow Belly

For more information about the honorees, awards, or the event, visit http://www.sbceo.org/salute or contact Steve Keithley, SBCEO Director of Teacher Programs, at (805) 964-4710, ext. 5281.