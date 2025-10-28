Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

As families prepare for Halloween with candy, costumes, and festive decorations, Santa Barbara Humane is encouraging pet owners to plan ahead to keep their animals safe and comfortable. What feels fun for people can sometimes be stressful or even dangerous for pets.

“Holidays bring plenty of excitement for families, and that can create new challenges for pets,” said Santa Barbara Humane CEO Kerri Burns. “Keeping animals safe is about more than avoiding hazards. It is about making sure they feel secure and supported. Our hope is that these simple reminders help families enjoy the season while protecting the pets they love.”

Below are a few ways to keep furry family members safe this Halloween season:

Keep the Candy Away: Chocolate, raisins, and sugar-free candies that contain xylitol can be toxic to pets and may cause life-threatening illness. Even candy wrappers can cause digestive blockages if swallowed. Store all treats out of reach and remind children not to share candy with pets. If your pet eats something dangerous, contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.

Decorate Carefully: Curious pets may find Halloween decorations irresistible. Avoid using real candles in jack-o’-lanterns and choose battery-powered LED lights instead. Keep glow sticks, fake spider webs, and small plastic decorations out of reach, as ingestion can cause choking or toxic reactions.

Choose Comfortable Costumes: Not every pet enjoys dressing up. If your pet does, make sure their costume allows free movement, breathing, hearing, and vision. Avoid accessories that could be chewed or swallowed. A short costume practice run before Halloween can help gauge whether your pet is truly comfortable. If they appear anxious, skip the outfit altogether.

Plan for Trick-or-Treaters: Doorbells, knocking, and excited voices can make even calm pets nervous. To prevent accidental escapes, keep dogs and cats in a quiet room away from the front door during peak trick-or-treating hours. Provide toys, a cozy bed, and calming music to ease stress. For dogs who enjoy greeting visitors, keep them on a short leash and supervise closely.

Confirm Identification: With doors opening and closing throughout the evening, pets can slip out unexpectedly. A collar with an up-to-date ID tag and a registered microchip greatly improves the chance of a safe return.

Santa Barbara Humane offers affordable microchipping and other preventive veterinary services at both the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses, as well as through the Mobile Veterinary Unit. Appointments can be scheduled at sbhumane.org/clinic.

Recognize Signs of Stress: Some pets experience heightened anxiety during the holiday due to unfamiliar sounds, flashing lights, or costumes. Create a calm space with familiar blankets and toys. Products such as pheromone diffusers or anxiety wraps may also help.

For pets who are shy, fearful, or reactive, Santa Barbara Humane’s dog training programs can help build confidence and reduce fear-based behaviors. Learn more at sbhumane.org/training.

Halloween can be a fun and festive time for the whole family when pets’ needs are kept in mind. By preparing ahead, owners can ensure that the night is full of treats, not tricks.

“Education and prevention are at the heart of what we do,” Burns added.

“Through veterinary care, training, and community support, we work to keep pets healthy, safe, and with the people who love them.”

Santa Barbara Humane

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.