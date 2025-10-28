SBART Press Luncheon: Logan Pearce Honored With Phil Womble Award

Monday’s SBART Luncheon celebrated four award recipients as the fall sports season nears its conclusion.

Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara High’s Nicole Buist (tennis) and Bishop Diego’s Oscar Mauia (football) were honored as the SBART Athletes of the Week.

Mauia returned from injury to lead the Cardinals to a 35–27 victory over rival St. Bonaventure. He rushed for 120 yards on 26 carries, including eight consecutive runs that drained the final four minutes and 40 seconds from the clock to seal the win.

Buist capped off an exceptional season by winning the Channel League singles title and completing an undefeated league campaign in both singles and doubles—without dropping a single set all season.

Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award

Logan Pearce, a junior at Dos Pueblos High School and a member of both the varsity basketball and baseball teams, received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

The award honors a student-athlete who exemplifies the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship, as chosen by their school’s athletic director and coaching staff. It is presented annually to a junior student-athlete.

“I’d like to thank all my teammates and coaches for helping me along the way, and especially my mom for being here,” Pearce said.

Maintaining a 4.58 GPA, Pearce is recognized by coaches Joe Zamora and George Hedricks as a fiercely competitive athlete who consistently supports his teammates, showing humility and selflessness in every situation. His character reflects a strong commitment to the “team above self” philosophy.

Logan Pearce is joined by his mom Gina Pearce, coach Joe Zamora (left) and award sponsor (Dave Pintard). Photo Credit: Courtesy

“He’s so well deserving of this award—the way he stands out on campus, both as a student and an athlete,” Zamora said. “He’s involved in all aspects of school life, and his competitiveness in the classroom carries over to the court and the baseball field.”

Laguna Blanca Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Each year, the Round Table presents a Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award to one standout student-athlete from each local high school.

For Laguna Blanca School, Bennet Sullivan received the honor for his outstanding achievements in both academics and athletics.

Sullivan maintains a 4.75 GPA and has been recognized as a Top Scholar, member of the Cum Laude Society, Honor Roll, and AP Scholar with Distinction. A competitive swimmer since age five, he holds two all-time records at the Santa Barbara Swim Club.

At Laguna Blanca, Sullivan is regarded as perhaps the greatest swimmer in school history, earning three CIF-SS titles and a Tri-Valley League Championship.

“I’d like to thank all the teachers and coaches at Laguna Blanca for giving me the opportunity to grow academically and athletically,” Sullivan said. “I’d also like to thank the Santa Barbara Swim Club and all my coaches and teammates there—I wouldn’t be the swimmer I am today without them.”