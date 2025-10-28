Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) regretfully announces that Sutra with the Monks from the Shaolin Temple has postponed its U.S. tour – including the scheduled performance on Wednesday, October 29 – due to company injuries.

A&L remains committed to presenting Sutra and looks forward to welcoming the company at a later date.

The A&L Ticket Office will contact all ticket holders with details once a new performance date is confirmed.

For questions, please contact us at (805) 893-3535or info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu, Monday-Friday, 10 AM-5 PM.

With appreciation for your understanding,

UCSB Arts & Lectures