California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Sets the Record Straight About Unofficial Text Messages from Ballot Now

Sacramento, Calif. – Today California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., set the record straight about unofficial text messages from Ballot Now.

“Our office has received numerous reports from voters that they have received inaccurate text messages from Ballot Now. This has caused voters to believe their returned ballots have not been received or processed by county elections officials,” said Secretary Weber.

“Let me be clear: Ballot Now is not in any way affiliated with the California Office of the Secretary of State. The trusted sources of information for California elections are my office http://www.sos.ca.gov and the county elections offices https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices.”

Voters can check their voter status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov and can sign up to track their ballot at Where’s My Ballot?

“We urge Californians to only trust information shared by my office or their county registrar of voter’s office,” added Secretary Weber.

“Where’s My Ballot?” gives voters automatic updates when their vote-by-mail ballot is mailed, received, and counted—delivering transparency and peace of mind.

How Voters Sign Up

Enroll at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov (SMS, email, or voice alerts).

Track in multiple languages and on mobile.

Voters who sign up for “Where’s My Ballot?” receive automatic updates when their county elections office:

Mails the voter’s ballot.

Receives the voter’s ballot.

Counts the voter’s ballot.

Has any issues with the voter’s ballot.

Voters who sign up for “Where’s My Ballot?” also receive communications from their county elections office about important election deadlines and critical updates such as polling place changes.

VIDEO: “Where’s My Ballot?” tool: youtube.com/watch?v=m9Pdc3ipbF8.

The California Office of the Secretary of State’s website has a tool where a voter can type in their county or zip code, and the tool identifies that voter’s voting options caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/.

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election can be found at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/statewide-special-nov-4-2025/key-dates-and-deadlines.

A complete calendar for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election can be found at https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2025-special/statewide-special-election-calendar.pdf.