I have lived in Santa Barbara now for 40 years and have watched multiple committees and paid employees spend a ridiculous amount of time on something that is a non-problem.

There is no need for people to drive on the closed off section of State Street, as there is ample public parking on Anacapa and Chapala. There is no need for people to ride their bikes in this section. It’s just turned into a playground for adolescents.

In Ventura they go by this rule:

You should walk your bike on the section of Main Street in Ventura that is closed to vehicle traffic. The area, known as “Main Street Moves,” is a pedestrian-priority zone, and the riding of bicycles, e-bikes, skateboards, and scooters is prohibited by city ordinance.” I have visited the area many times and it is very peaceful and accessible.

I have biked in many cities in Europe and it is expected that you get off your bike and walk it in an area closed to traffic. All it takes is a sign and a little enforcement in the beginning while people get used to it.

State Street is never going to go back to what it was pre-pandemic, but many wonderful changes have occurred, and even though the Downtown Association says there are less people, I think that will change when some of the buildings are converted to housing. In addition, the Funk Zone wasn’t there years ago, but it’s attracting a lot of tourists and locals to that area. It’s still part of Santa Barbara. If we could get back all of the money that we’ve spent on “experts,” we could build some affordable housing in other parts of Santa Barbara.