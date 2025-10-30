Please review the existing district map versus the new district lines proposed under Prop 50. The proposed lines for districts in Northern California are dramatically changed and are highly contorted. For example, the proposed boundary for District 2 would (if Prop 50 passes) run from Modoc County in NE California all the way to the west coast and all the way down to Marin County. This is pure gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering causes further erosion in public confidence in democratic institutions. To the question, “Can we trust the government in Washington to do what is right most of the time?” the answer in 1958 was 73 percent “yes.” The answer in 2024 was only 23 percent “yes.” (Source: PEW Research).

This dramatic decline is fed by stories of how politicians put their own interest or their party’s interest first. Blatant gerrymandering just adds to this negative sentiment.

In 2010, 61.2 percent of California voters did the right thing by designating a non-partisan commission to set the district lines. Nine states including California have non-partisan, non-politician redistricting commissions. Ideally, all elections nationwide would be subject to a non-partisan redistricting approach. The Yes on 50 proponents want to suspend this structure purely for party political gain. Gerrymandering is wrong in Texas; it is wrong in California.

Let’s have California continue to lead the nation in the effort to preserve democracy. This is the big picture, much bigger than short term partisan gains from gerrymandering. Vote for the principle of non-partisan institutions. Vote to defend the future of democracy. Vote “no” on Prop 50.