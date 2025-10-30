Sutter Health to Acquire Hayashida Physical Therapy, Strengthening Access in Santa Barbara County 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (October 28, 2025) Sutter Health has entered into an agreement to acquire Hayashida Physical Therapy, a highly respected provider of outpatient physical therapy services with deep roots in Santa Barbara County.

“We are proud to welcome Hayashida Physical Therapy into the Sutter Health family,” said Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health’s Greater Central Coast. “This investment preserves a vital community resource and strengthens access to physical therapy services, reflecting our commitment to providing the highest quality of care to patients throughout the communities we serve.”

This strategic acquisition ensures the long-term sustainability of a practice that has delivered exceptional care for decades, preserving trusted relationships between patients and providers. Patients of Hayashida PT can continue to see the same physical therapists, with little to no disruption in services.

“We are excited to become part of Sutter Health’s expanding and innovative organization and feel aligned with our mutual ambitions to continue developing clinical excellence while creating new access points for our active community” said Maury Hayashida, DPT, who founded Hayashida Physical Therapy in 2002 as an orthopedic and sports rehabilitation center. “We take great pride in the culture of life-long learning that we have created over the past 23 years. Starting Santa Barbara County’s first orthopedic physical therapy residency program is one example. Better clinicians contribute to better outcomes, which help people live better lives,” commented Hayashida.

This includes both Hayashida locations—Santa Barbara (319 Anacapa Street) and Goleta (271 N. Fairview Avenue). Combined with Sutter Health’s Goleta Physical Therapy office (5385 Hollister Avenue), the three sites will comprise Sutter’s Greater Central Coast Physical Therapy department, serving a combined 8,700 patients each year.

By joining Sutter Health, Hayashida Physical Therapy will gain access to expanded resources, operational support, and clinical integration. The practice’s established sports performance expertise will complement Sutter Health’s extensive experience in treating patients with sports conditions and injuries, as well as general orthopedic conditions. Our physical therapists specialize in rehabilitation for post-surgical patients to improve their function and quality of life.

“Physical therapy plays a key role in the healing process as patients recover and regain strength, flexibility and mobility,” shared Sutter Health orthopedic surgeon Dr. Corina Brown. “This new partnership represents a great opportunity to deliver even further on our promise to provide patients comprehensive, specialized orthopedic and sports medicine care. I could not be more excited to partner with Hayashida Physical Therapy in continuing to provide the highest quality resources to our community, getting patients back to doing what they love.”

The orthopedic physicians on Sutter’s Central Coast have a shared passion for returning athletes to sports and joint preservation procedures. This includes outpatient total joint replacement, minimally invasive sport surgeries, and endoscopic spine surgery at Sutter’s Foothill Surgery Center, recognized by Newsweek as one of the top outpatient surgery centers in the country.

Hayashida’s orthopedic physical therapy residency program will continue to expand as it joins Sutter’s orthopedics and sports medicine service line. As a combined department, it will serve as a host site for post-doctoral specialty training, creating a pathway for physical therapy talent to remain on the Central Coast – solidifying its commitment to become the rehabilitation specialists of choice for the community.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to advancing innovative patient care, health outcomes and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving more than 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 60,000 employees and clinicians, and 14,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.

About Hayashida Physical Therapy

The mission of Hayashida Physical Therapy has been to set the standard for clinical excellence and community experience throughout the Santa Barbara area. Founded by Maury Hayashida, DPT in 2002, Hayashida Physical Therapy (HPT) has pursued partnering with and developing like-minded clinicians who seek to always provide the highest level of care to our patients. Our core values, “Service, Be the Best, and Do What’s Right”, have guided our efforts to be innovative and forward-thinking in our delivery of physical therapy services.