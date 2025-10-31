Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant concept, it’s here shaping decisions around housing, healthcare, employment, and even criminal justice. We can no longer afford to let this powerful technology grow unchecked. The so-called AI “wild west” must be managed for the safety and dignity of all Californians.

That’s why I’m urging the public and our elected representatives to support Senate Bill 420, the California Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights.

California is home to many of the world’s most influential AI companies: Nvidia in Santa Clara, OpenAI in San Francisco, Meta in Menlo Park, Google in Mountain View, and Apple in Cupertino. These corporations are leading the charge in AI development and spending heavily to lobby against regulation. But despite their influence, California’s Senate recently passed SB 420, authored by Senator Steve Padilla, in a powerful stand for public interest.

SB 420 establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework for high-risk automated decision systems (ADS). Key provisions include:

Impact Assessments: Developers and adopters of high-risk ADS must evaluate the potential consequences of their systems.

Transparency Requirements: Individuals must be informed when an AI system is used to make decisions about them, and be given the right to appeal those decisions to a human reviewer.

Governance of Use: Corporations must maintain oversight mechanisms and align with government standards.

Civil Enforcement: The Attorney General or Civil Rights Department may issue 45-day notices for violations, allowing developers time to correct issues before penalties are imposed.

While some tech companies argue that regulation stifles innovation, SB 420 proves otherwise. It ensures that innovation serves the public good. Inspired by the European Union’s AI Act and Colorado’s AI framework, this bill positions California not only as a global leader in AI, but in ethical AI.

I publicly urge our representatives, Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Senator Monique Limón, to support this bill. And I encourage readers to contact their legislators and speak up. Ethical AI is not just a tech issue. It is a civil rights issue, and it is one that affects all of us.