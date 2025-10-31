It’s hard to justify Sheriff Bill Brown’s refusal to inform our Board of Supervisors of ICE activities in the county . Does he privately support these masked agents who are disappearing immigrants and U.S, citizens from our streets without a trace of due process? Maybe Brown could come clean and tell us whether he actually agrees with ICE’s Gestapo-like tactics that are terrorizing American cities without an shred of accountability. And while he’s at it, maybe the sheriff could let the Grand Jury know why so many prisoners are dying in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

