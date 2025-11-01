Yet another thing that State Street has lost is its own Christmas Parade, which has been moved to Milpas now. This is highly admirable but speaks once again to the paucity of traditional events that used to take place on State Street. The new organization boosting the revival of State, DSBIA, is apparently proposing the possibility of reviving such a parade in the form of a walking event. It will be interesting to see if this goes anywhere.
Parade Loss
By Susan Shields, S.B.
Sat Nov 01, 2025 | 5:16pm
Sun Nov 02, 2025 | 00:36am
