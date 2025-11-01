Yet another thing that State Street has lost is its own Christmas Parade, which has been moved to Milpas now. This is highly admirable but speaks once again to the paucity of traditional events that used to take place on State Street. The new organization boosting the revival of State, DSBIA, is apparently proposing the possibility of reviving such a parade in the form of a walking event. It will be interesting to see if this goes anywhere.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.