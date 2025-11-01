We have the tenant from Hell living in our house! We started renting to his family last January. We said we would pay his rent, utilities, along with any repair bills! We also said we would pay for his laundry and dry cleaning and not only pick up his food bills but those of any friends he invited over! One heck of a deal over the next four years that he would be living in our house.

Now, just how did he repay our kindness and generosity and what did he do to maintain the respect to our house? He said he wanted to build a ballroom! “the addition would not interfere with the current building. It will be near but not touching it. It pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite place. I love it.” We felt a slight ease of anxiety.

We then woke up a few days later to see that he had taken a bulldozer and knocked down a portion of our house! No explanation no by your leave … Nothing, Zip, Nada!

His words again echoed in our mind about how much he loved our house the way it was — as I said earlier, we have the tenant from Hell.