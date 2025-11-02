The Independent’s chief Washington correspondent has come across the following internal memo that Steven Miller prepared for the President.

Trump’s Other Big Beautiful Plans

1. The sandblasting off of the four faces on Mount Rushmore and their replacement with one big, smiling Trump

2. The demolition of the Smithsonian and the construction of a giant Trump ice skating rink

3. Replacement of the figure at the Lincoln Memorial with a depiction of Trump sitting on a throne

4. Renaming of RFK Stadium after Eric to show him he cares, at least a little bit, about him

5. Bulldozing down Blair House and rebuilding it as Melania’s House

6. Renaming Pennsylvania Avenue to Trump Boulevard

7. Changing the Kennedy Center into the Trump Presidential Library

8. Remaking the Pentagon into The Department of ICE

9. Renaming Dulles Airport to The Donald Trump International Hippodrome

10. Moving the House of Representatives and the Senate out of the Congressional building and rebuilding it as a palace.