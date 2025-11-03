Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara – This holiday season, Candlelight®, the globally acclaimed series of live concerts presented by Fever, will transform Music Academy of the West with thousands of flickering candles to host an unforgettable performance featuring classic Christmas carols and timeless holiday melodies, performed by a talented local string quartet.

As part of its festive offering, Candlelight also invites audiences to give the gift of music. The official Candlelight gift card is now available for purchase, redeemable at any event across the United States. In addition, select Candlelight concerts worldwide will be available at special discounted rates during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making it the perfect moment to treat friends and family to a unique live experience.

Candlelight® was created with the aim of making music more accessible by bringing it to unique venues beyond traditional concert halls, offering audiences a visually stunning and intimate experience. Its wide-ranging programs pay tribute to iconic classical composers such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Beethoven, as well as contemporary artists including Queen, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. The series also explores diverse genres like jazz, soul, pop, and film soundtracks.

In addition, Candlelight® curates special editions celebrating beloved films and series, including Bridgerton in partnership with Netflix and Shondaland, and The Wizard of Oz with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring “The Nutcracker” & More

Venue: Music Academy of the West

Dates and times: Dec 18th 20:15

Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/259301

For more information about Candlelight, access candlelightexperience.com

Images and videos can be found here.

About Fever

Fever is the world’s leading tech platform for discovering culture and live entertainment, inspiring over 300 million people last year to discover the best experiences in over 40 countries. With a mission to democratise access to culture and entertainment in real life, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique experiences and events —from immersive exhibitions and sports to interactive theatrical performances, concerts, and festivals— while empowering its partners with data and technology to develop and expand new experiences worldwide.