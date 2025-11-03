County Flood Control District Holds Open House for BeachSMART Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Flood Control District has launched a new project, BeachSMART (Beach Sediment Management and Resilience Tactics), aimed at creating-climate resilient beaches through improved watershed-wide sediment management. A Public Open House is being held on Wednesday, November 5th, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 111 W. Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. This forum encourages the community to engage in the important role that sediment plays in shaping our beaches, coastal communities, recreational opportunities, and providing protection. More information on the project as available at: http://www.beachsmart.org.

The Open House will feature learning stations with project staff and technical experts, hands-on models to interact with, opportunities to dialogue about natural watershed processes, the current and proposed sediment management opportunities, and building long-term shoreline resiliency. Food and beverages will be provided.

BeachSMART entails a study with the following components:

analysis of the existing processes and programming associated with sediment management along the south coast,

evaluation of the feasibility and implications of alternative sediment source-sites and sediment receiver sites for shoreline and creek enhancement,

evaluation of alternative sediment management methods,

evaluation of implications for the regional coastal environment.

An outcome of the study will be to inform CEQA and updated permitting for an improved approach to watershed health – beaches included.

BeachSMART is led by the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District with the grant funding and support from State Coastal Conservancy (http://www.scc.ca.gov), and in collaboration with the County Planning and Development Department, Parks Department, Sustainability Division, and the Santa Barbara County Promotores Network.