San Marcos High School Theater Presents “CLICK! You Didn’t Say It Was Haunted”

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A mystery-thriller with a benefit: keeping high-quality public school arts alive in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The San Marcos High School Theater Department invites the community to its fall production, CLICK! You Didn’t Say It Was Haunted, a mystery-thriller by Michael Flynn. Performances will be held at the Marquis Performing Arts Center on the San Marcos High School campus, 4750 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, on Nov. 6, 7, 8 & 13, 14, 15 at 7 PM, and Nov. 9 at 2 PM.

Tickets are available now at https://gofan.co/app/school/CA23116_1

About the Production

An abandoned house. Lights flicker in the windows. Photographs whisper of a strange past. A camera club led by Ben (Austin Javanabacht) and Pippa (Amber Coltrin) arrives looking for a fun photo contest—only to collide with a flamboyant movie producer (Josiah Mitchell), his harried assistant (Sadie Bush), and seven auditioning actresses—among them the notorious Dinah Deeper (Mianna Sturm).

As the “film set” gets too real, mistaken identities, near misses, and an escaped convict (Christian Morales) mix with an enterprising actress (Naomi Jane Voigt) and an ominous executioner (Sebastian Marin). Under Director Shannon Saleh, CLICK! delivers a fast, funny, and spooky ride that would make Hitchcock blush.

Why It Matters: Support SBUSD Public School Arts

This show is powered by the same students who showed up and spoke out during last year’s 2025–26 budget cuts and RIF notices, staying at district board meeting past 1 a.m. to advocate for arts programs across Santa Barbara Unified. They also organized multiple “Save Arts Education” rallies –at the district office before board meetings and along Cabrillo Blvd– to bring the community together in support of public school arts.

Now, the easiest way to stand with them is to fill the seats.

Ticket sales directly fund

San Marcos Theater – covering costumes, sets, licensing, and future productions, and help sustain high-quality, public school arts throughout our community.

Performance Details

Marquis Performing Arts Center, San Marcos High School

4750 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Nov. 6, 7, 8 & 13, 14, 15 at 7 PM

Nov. 9 at 2 PM

Tickets: https://gofan.co/app/school/CA23116_1

More info: http://www.smhstheaterdept.com