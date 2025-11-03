Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 3, 2025 – The City of Goleta would like to update the community on the status of the Splash Pad at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park in Old Town. The City anticipated opening in 2025 but during recent testing and inspection, equipment failures were identified and, as a result, the facility does not meet the City’s safety and quality standards required to open at this time. Staff and the contractors have been working for months to address the deficiencies.

“We understand how disappointing this news is for our residents,” said JoAnne Plummer, Director of Neighborhood Services. “The Splash Pad has been one of our most anticipated park improvements, and our community has been waiting patiently. While we are eager to open this facility to the public, the City is committed to taking the time needed to ensure the safety, reliability and long-term performance of the project.”

City staff and contractors have diligently worked towards completing the Splash Pad installation but continue to run into persistent mechanical and operational challenges. The City is actively working closely with the contractor and equipment manufacturer to identify and resolve the root causes of the malfunctions. Once the technical issues are resolved, the City is optimistic it will be able to open the splash pad. An updated timeline will be announced as soon as repairs and verification testing are complete.

The original design of Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, which opened on March 30, 2019, envisioned a splash pad. At that time, a splash pad could not be constructed due to water restrictions associated with the prolonged, multi-year drought. As the water restrictions were lifted, the City of Goleta moved forward with design and construction of the splash pad. The project broke ground on June 13, 2023, and delivery of the project to the public has been delayed by construction issues, supply chain challenges, and now mechanical and operational deficiencies.

“We deeply appreciate the community’s patience and understanding through this process,” added Plummer. “We look forward to celebrating the opening together soon and delivering a feature that will bring joy to residents for many summers to come.”

For ongoing updates about the splash pad project, please visit our website at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/splashpad.