Sweet Wheel Farm Expands Food with Dignity Program Across Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County, CA — For nearly seven years, the Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Education Foundation (SBAFEF) has quietly nourishing communities across the county, providing fresh, chemical-free farm produce grown at local Sweet Wheel Farms to hundreds of food-insecure residents from Carpinteria to Goleta every week.

Now, this program is growing. In response to increasing community need, SBAFEF has expanded from one delivery per week to two, doubling its reach and ensuring that more families and individuals throughout the county receive wholesome, farm-fresh food with dignity.

Each Monday morning, dedicated staff and volunteers gather at Sweet Wheel Farms to clean, sort, pack, and deliver freshly harvested produce. Every delivery is an act of care that connects sustainable farming with local hunger relief—without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers.

“Food should come from healthy soil and caring hands,” said Leslie Person Ryan representative of SBAFEF. “This program not only feeds people; but also models what a sustainable, closed-loop community-driven food system can look like for Santa Barbara County and beyond our county.”

The foundation’s Healthy Farmed Food Solutions Program deliveries continue to grow through community partnerships and volunteer commitment, offering a model of local resilience and compassion from the ground up.

For more information or to get involved, please email sbafefoundation@gmail.com.

Contact Leslie Person Ryan: (805) 453-1465