California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Sets the Record Straight about Today’s Unsubstantiated Claims about California Elections

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., issued the following statement to set the record straight about President Trump’s and White House Press Secretary Leavitt’s unsubstantiated claims about California Elections:

“If there are irregularities, what are they? Why won’t they identify them? Where exactly is this fraud? Ramblings don’t equate with fact,” noted Secretary Weber.

“The bottom line is California elections have been validated by the courts. California voters will not be deceived by someone who consistently makes desperate, unsubstantiated attempts to dissuade Americans from participating in our democracy.”

“I encourage California voters who have not yet voted to go to the polls and join the more than 7 million voters who have already voted. California voters will not be sidelined from exercising their constitutional right to vote and should not let anyone deter them from exercising that right.”

California voters who still have their vote-by-mail ballot can drop it off at any polling location, vote center, or ballot drop box in the state. If voting in person, voters have a right to cast their ballot as long as they are in line by 8:00 pm. Californians can find all the resources they need to vote at vote.ca.gov.”