Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, October 31, 2025 – The City of Goleta is pleased to share that its Finance Department was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. This marks the 21st year the City has earned this prestigious award.

Goleta’s Finance Director, Luke Rioux, said, “I am incredibly proud of the entire Finance team for continuing to uphold the high standards that we strive for every day. This recognition also reflects a citywide culture of transparency, accountability, and collaboration. I truly appreciate all our colleagues across every department for their partnership and care in managing public funds responsibly. This award embodies the City’s commitment to clear, accessible financial reporting that helps the public understand how public dollars are received, spent, and safeguarded for the community’s benefit.”

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (COA) is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. This award recognizes the City’s commitment to financial reporting and proven track record. The COA has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

Governments who want to be considered for this award must submit their report within six months of the end of the fiscal year and must satisfy both generally accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements. The review process takes another four to six months. Learn more about the Certificate of Achievement award at http://www.gfoa.org/coa-award. The City’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report can be on our website here.

Join us in congratulating our Finance Department on this well-deserved award! More information on the City’s Finance Department is available at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/your-city/finance.