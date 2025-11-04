City of Santa Barbara Accepting Proposals for Community Development Block Grant and Economic Development Programs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 30, 2025

Beginning Tuesday, November 4, the City of Santa Barbara will be soliciting proposals from eligible applicants for its fiscal year 2026-2027 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Programs. Approximately $555,000 is available in CDBG grants to support local non-profit organizations that provide community-development activities such as rehabilitation, infrastructure improvements, or economic development, all benefiting low and moderate-income city of Santa Barbara residents.

A mandatory Application Workshop Webinar for CDBG Economic Development and Capital applicants will be held on November 13 at 9:30 a.m.. To be eligible to apply, each applicant must have a representative who is directly involved in preparing the grant submission attend the workshop in its entirety. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Register for the Zoom webinar.

It is the applicant’s responsibility to see that the application is complete and submitted online no later than 4:30 p.m. on December 11, 2025, no exceptions. Incomplete applications will not be accepted, and acceptance of the application does not guarantee funding.

For all requirements and funding process details, contact the Community Development Programs staff by phone at (805) 564-5470 ext. 4344, or visit CBDG & Human Services (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CDBGprogram).