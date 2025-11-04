Community Invited to the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Santa Barbara Cemetery on November 11th

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. November 3, 2025 – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation are excited to invite the Santa Barbara community to this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday, November 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early; the open-air ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m. with presentations and performances by the UCSB Color Guard, Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band, David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, Sons of the American Revolution, and The Prime Time Band and the Sons of the American Revolution. The ceremony will conclude with a flyover by The Condor Squadron.



This year will feature the first ever performance of “The Veteran,” by Barry De Vorzon. De Vorzon is an American composer, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He co-founded recording studio Valiant Records and made a name for himself as a film and television score composer, becoming a Grammy Award winner, Academy Award nominee, and a six-time Daytime Emmy Award winner. His tune, “Nadia’s Theme,” was released by A&M Records for the television soap opera The Young and the Restless, hitting No. 8 on the U.S. Top 40 that year. The title “Nadia’s Theme” was given to the song after the ABC television network used it in a montage of gymnast Nadia Comăneci’s performances during the 1976 Olympics. He later composed the tune, “It’s Christmas Once Again in Santa Barbara,” in honor of the town and the people he learned to love after moving to California from New York City. The song was later re-recorded with various other city names, including San Diego and San Francisco.

The ceremony will take place near the main flagpole, with seating available for up to 500, with additional standing room and plenty of parking.



A national holiday, Veterans Day, celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans. It was originally known as Armistice Day in the U.S. and coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. This event honors the dedication, service and bravery of local men and women who served in the six branches of the U.S. armed forces.



For more information, please go to: https://www.pcvf.org



About Santa Barbara VFW Post 1649



The VFW was established to assist veterans. VFW’s mission is to foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts and to serve our veterans, the military and our communities and advocate on behalf of all veterans. The purposes of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States are fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable, and educational; to preserve and strengthen comradeship among its members; to assist worthy comrades; to perpetuate the memory and history of our dead, and to assist their surviving spouses and orphans; to maintain true allegiance to the Government of the United States of America, and fidelity to its institutions of American freedom, and to preserve and defend the United States from all her enemies.



About Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is committed to honoring the men and women who have served in U.S. military efforts. PCVF does this by supporting veterans and active duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as well as preserving military history and legacy. The Foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssens’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. For more information, visit http://www.pcvf.org or call (805) 259-4394.