Friendship Center’s “Halloween Disco” Fundraiser Brings the Community Together to Support Dementia Care

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — Friendship Center’s Halloween Disco fundraiser lit up the dance floor on Friday, October 24, 2025, drawing nearly 120 guests for an evening of music, costumes, and community—all in support of dementia care for older adults in Santa Barbara County.

The lively celebration, held at The Community Arts Workshop, combined groovy disco energy with Halloween spirit, creating a night to remember while raising essential funds for Friendship Center’s Adult Day Service programs. These programs provide compassionate daytime care and engaging activities for seniors living with dementia, as well as much-needed respite and support for their families.

Guests enjoyed a savory dinner from Smoke Me Out BBQ, specialty cocktails and bar service by La Pêche Events, and sweet treats from McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams. Late-night bites from Chick-fil-A kept the energy up as guests danced to music by DJ Bonnie, posed for photos by Ava Vandever Photography, and showed off their best Halloween and disco attire.

Raffles, a silent auction, and a lively costume contest rounded out the night’s entertainment, making it an evening full of joy and generosity.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us for this unforgettable event,” said Justine Casady, Marketing & Events Coordinator at Friendship Center. “The community’s enthusiasm and support allow us to continue providing dignified, engaging daytime care for older adults living with dementia and peace of mind for their caregivers.”

Friendship Center extends thanks to all sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and the dedicated Event Committee including, Sue Adams, Nathan Bero, Hope Caldwell, Justine Casady, Pat Forgey, Jean & Matt Hall, Jeffrey Krutzsch, Kathy Marden, Marianne Meeker, Shianne Motter, Gerrie Shapiro, Amy West, and Kathryn Westland, for helping make the evening a success. Also, a special thanks is extended to the event’s major sponsors: Kevyn & Ryan DeRegt, The Friendship Center Mascot Maverick Green, and Mark & Nicole Romasanta.

For those who were unable to attend but would still like to contribute to Friendship Center’s mission, donations can still be made online at fcsb.org/disco

Friendship Center looks forward to continuing this beloved Fall Fundraiser tradition for years to come, supporting seniors in the greater Santa Barbara community.